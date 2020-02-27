EDWARDSVILLE – Express Employment Professionals announced they have won the Clearly Rated Best of Staffing® Client and Talent Awards for providing superior service to their clients and employees.

Winners have proven to be industry leaders in service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and employees.

On average, clients of winning agencies are 3.3 times more likely to be completely satisfied and employees who have been placed by winning agencies are 1.7 times more likely to be completely satisfied with the services provided compared to those working with non-winning agencies.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as industry leaders,” said Franchisee Marc Voegele. “We strive for you to be successful, whether it’s your company or your career. I’m proud of both the Edwardsville and Fairview Heights team’s dedication to the clients and communities they serve.”

Express received satisfaction scores of 9 or 10 out of 10 from 63.4% of their clients, significantly higher than the industry’s average of 24%. Nearly 68% of employees also gave Express a satisfaction score of 9 or 10 out of 10 compared to the industry average of 45%.

"Now more than ever, it is important for staffing firms to deliver consistently remarkable experiences to the clients and talent they work with,” said ClearlyRated’s CEO Eric Gregg. “This year’s Best of Staffing winners have shown their commitment to exceptional service, committing to not only measuring satisfaction, but taking action on the feedback. I love to showcase these industry leaders alongside feedback from their actual clients and employees on ClearlyRated.com and applaud them for their commitment to making improvements at their respective firms!”

Express is committed to the vision of helping as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people. With its international headquarters based in Oklahoma City, Express has more than 825 franchises in the U.S., Canada and South Africa.

The Edwardsville Express Employment Professionals franchise began operation in 2006, opening a second location in Fairview Heights in 2014 to better serve it’s clients & the community. The locations cover the staffing and employment needs of Madison County, Saint Clair County and several surrounding areas in a variety of fields, including administrative, industrial, technical, skilled trades, sales and marketing.

Both the Edwardsville and Fairview Heights Express locations are currently accepting applications, you can apply online today: www.expresspros.com.

About Express Employment Professionals

At Express Employment Professionals, we’re in the business of people. From job seekers to client companies, Express helps people thrive and businesses grow. Headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK, our international network of franchises offer localized staffing solutions to the communities they serve, employing 552,000 people across North America in 2019. For more information, visit www.expresspros.com/edwardsvilleil.

About ClearlyRated

Rooted in satisfaction research for professional service firms, ClearlyRated utilizes a Net Promoter Score survey program to help professional service firms measure their service experience, build online reputation and differentiate on service quality. Learn more at https://www.clearlyrated.com/solutions/.

About Best of Staffing

ClearlyRated's Best of Staffing® Award is the only award in the U.S. and Canada that recognizes staffing agencies that have proven superior service quality based entirely on ratings provided by their clients and employees. Award winners are showcased by city and area of expertise on ClearlyRated.com—an online business directory that helps buyers of professional services find service leaders and vet prospective firms—based exclusively on validated client and talent ratings and testimonials.

