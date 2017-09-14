ALTON - After over a decade, the Alton Expo has returned to the Alton riverfront.

The Expo kicked off at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday and continues through Sunday. Carnival rides, carnival food and carnival games will be featured alongside live music and the beloved mud volleyball tournament, which begins Friday night at six.

Alton Mayor Brant Walker said the event is the culmination of four years of his administration making the riverfront better.

"Four years ago, we had $5 Fridays and nobody came," he said. "Now we have world class entertainment, free movies in the park, bikes and barbecue, food truck festival, jazz and wine and now the return of the Expo. It's great."

Walker said the city was able to do these things with a small budget due to the amount of sponsors, including Liberty Bank who sponsored the amphitheater's schedule of events.

