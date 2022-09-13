ALTON - Marquette Catholic will definitely have a homecoming football game at 7 p.m. Friday at Public School Stadium against Breese Mater Dei.

[ALSO: Marquette Catholic Students Enjoy Homecoming Week, Plus More On The Queen and King Candidates]

The Explorers forfeited last Friday’s scheduled home game against Columbia because of injuries. However, the team is ready this week, Principal Tim Harmon said.

Breese Mater Dei is 1-2 overall going into the contest with a 13-2 loss to Waterloo, 27-14 win over Breese Central, and a 13-7 loss to Althoff Catholic.

Principal Harmon said last week’s game was canceled because of the rash of injuries that devastated the roster. He said for safety purposes they forfeited the game.

Harmon and Marquette Catholic Athletic Director Brian Hoener said there are some very talented players on the team and they expect the future of Marquette football to be solid. Harmon said there are several talented seventh and eighth-grade students who have expressed interest in being a member of the football team at Marquette.

The Marquette Catholic Homecoming Dance will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Marquette Gym. Harmon said students will decorate the gym and Commons areas as soon as the volleyball game ends Friday night.

