ALTON - Makaila Irby is a player on Marquette Catholic's girls volleyball team that stands out with her tenacity, and as her coach Sue Heinz describes it, "hustle on the court."

The senior is a libero/defensive specialist, and one of the captains of the Explorers volleyball team this year.

Makaila is a Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athlete Of The Month for The Explorers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Makaila provides our team with strong leadership skills, communication, and lots of hustle," Coach Heinz said. "Makaila will lead our defenses this year."

To date, Irby is averaging 14 serve receives and nine digs a game, Heinz said.

Irby is one of the reasons Marquette's girls are competitive in just about every area volleyball match they enter this season.