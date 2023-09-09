Makaila Irby, center, one of the leaders of the Marquette Catholic girls volleyball team.ALTON - Makaila Irby is a player on Marquette Catholic's girls volleyball team that stands out with her tenacity, and as her coach Sue Heinz describes it, "hustle on the court."

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The senior is a libero/defensive specialist, and one of the captains of the Explorers volleyball team this year.

Makaila is a Tucker's Automotive Repair and Tire Female Athlete Of The Month for The Explorers.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

"Makaila provides our team with strong leadership skills, communication, and lots of hustle," Coach Heinz said. "Makaila will lead our defenses this year."

To date, Irby is averaging 14 serve receives and nine digs a game, Heinz said.

Irby is one of the reasons Marquette's girls are competitive in just about every area volleyball match they enter this season.

More like this:

Auto Butler Female Athlete of Month: Senior Ja'Kayla Steen Was A Leader For Alton Volleyball In 2025
Yesterday
Midwest Members Credit Union Female Athlete Of The Month: Ultra Senior Athlete Leads Roxana Volleyball With Skill and Speed
Oct 15, 2025
SIUE Set for Road Battle at Southern Indiana
Oct 23, 2025
BJ's Printables Female Athlete Of Month: Annika Jenkins Is Key To Metro-East Lutheran Volleyball Team
Oct 22, 2025
Calhoun, Carrollton, Girls Volleyball Win Regional Semifinal Matches, Head To Title Bout
Yesterday

 