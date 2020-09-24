ALTON - Granite City's girls cross country team put six of its runners in the top ten, while Marquette Catholic's Kailey Vickrey came in third as the Warriors won the title in the Alton Invitational cross country meet that was ran Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park.

The Warriors won the event with a total of 21 points, while host Alton came in second at 54 points, and the Explorers were a very close third with 55 points. Collinsville also entered runners in the race, but did not field a complete team.

Granite City placed three of its runners in the top five, with Lacey Kunz winning the race with a time of 19:11.09, with teammate Claire Sykes in second at 19:50.51, Vickrey was third at 19:52.82, the Warriors' Lauryn Fenoglio came in fourth at 20:02.59, and rounding out the top five was the Redbirds' Alayna Rabozzi, who came in at 20:33.14. Placing in sixth was Emilee Franklin of Granite, who had a time of 20:33.75, Collinsville's Maggie Fitzgerald was seventh at 20:51.36, eighth place went to Alton's Sophia Paschal at 21:03.57, with two Warrior runners --- Shannon Roustio and Lillian Harris --- completing the top ten, with times of 21:09.82 and 21:20.01 respectively.

Besides the top six runners, Granite had Rowan Wallace coming in at 27:57.43, Sophia Boone had a time of 33:39.96, and Kyla Gearhardt's time was 35:27.11. For the Redbirds, Maya Grassel had a time of 22:49.31, Eva Schwaab's time was 23:22.72, and Maggie Ni came in at 29:38.48.

Besides Vickrey, Megan Jarzenbeck of the Explorers had a time of 23:03.45, Claire Antrainer came in at 23:21.91, Katie Johnson had a time of 23:30.85, Ava Certa's time was 26:48.39, Paige Rister came in at 26:51.88, and Hudson McCowan had a time of 27:14.89. The Kahoks' only other runner was Kassidy Rea, who had a time of 23:00.46.

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.