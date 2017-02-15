Marquette Catholic's Sammy Green. (Photo by Dan Brannan)BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, WATERLOO GIBAULT 41: Jake Hall's 17 points and Regan Snider's 15 helped Marquette Catholic upend Waterloo Gibault 48-41 in a non-conference clash at Marquette's gym Tuesday night.

The Explorers ran their record to 26-3 on the year; the Hawks, who celebrated coach Dennis Rueter's 700th career win last week, fell to 20-7.

Sammy Green added four points for Marquette; Garrett Rueter led Gibault with 19 points, with Trevor Davis adding 11 and seven rebounds.

