Explorers top Waterloo 48-41 for 26th triumph
BOYS BASKETBALL
MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 48, WATERLOO GIBAULT 41: Jake Hall's 17 points and Regan Snider's 15 helped Marquette Catholic upend Waterloo Gibault 48-41 in a non-conference clash at Marquette's gym Tuesday night.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The Explorers ran their record to 26-3 on the year; the Hawks, who celebrated coach Dennis Rueter's 700th career win last week, fell to 20-7.
Sammy Green added four points for Marquette; Garrett Rueter led Gibault with 19 points, with Trevor Davis adding 11 and seven rebounds.
More like this: