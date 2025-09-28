ALTON – The Marquette Explorers and Alton Redbirds took to the greens of Spencer T. Olin Golf Course to decide the winner of the ‘City Championship’ on Thursday, September 25.

After a nine-hole match, the Explorers came out on top with a team score of 160 compared to Alton’s 167.

Each school sent eight golfers out onto the course in four-man pairings. None of the 16 golfers shot under par on a warm, slightly breezy, late-September afternoon.

Marquette’s Carson Jones won the event, shooting a 1-over par 37, doing so with a birdie on hole one and bogies on holes three and seven. He just beat Alton’s Landon Mayer, who shot a 38 with two birdies and two double bogies.

Marquette also counted scores from Sam Jun (40), Andrew Belden (41), and Henry Freihoff (42). Uncounted scores came from Ethan Dempsey (45), Hubert Allen (47), Gavin Tinsley (54), and Chase Pruitt (55).

The Redbirds also had scores counted by Donavon Ducey (41), Brayden Buchanan (44), and Hudson Dorris (44). Other results came from Jack Puent (45), as well as Nolan Snyder, Lucas Davis, and Raiden Ely, who all fired in a 47.

This event was the second-to-last regular-season event for these teams. They’ll both be competing on Monday, September 29, in the 2025 Althoff Crusader Classic at St. Clair Country Club.

Both teams will play in their respective regionals on Wednesday, October 1.

The Explorers will take part in the IHSA Class 2A Taylorville Regional at Lakeshore Golf Course. The Redbirds will compete in the IHSA Class 3A Quincy Regional at Westview Golf Course. Both of those regionals start at 9 a.m.

