ALTON - The Marquette Explorers took a big win over the Roxana Shells Friday night, bringing their record to 28-0 for the season with a 79-25 win.

Jake Hall put up 12 points in the first half for the Explorers as they secured a huge lead at half time, 39-15.

Isaiah Ervin sank 12 points in the third quarter alone for Marquette as they took 50 point lead going into the final quarter Friday night, 65-15.

Ervin lead the game in points scoring 22 for the Explorers. Jake Hall scored 14 and Reagan Snider scored nine points.

Gavin Huffman scored eight points for the Shells, Drew Beckman scored seven points, Jake Golenor scored five points.

