ALTON – The Marquette Catholic and Father McGivney Catholic boys golf teams faced some of the hardest opposition they’ll see all season when they took part in the 2022 Catholic School Tournament.

The Explorers hosted the event at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course inside Gordon Moore Park Saturday afternoon.

Seven schools participated in the tournament: Belleville Althoff, Breese Mater Dei, St. Anthony, Waterloo Gibault, Quincy Notre Dame, Marquette, and Father McGivney.

The Explorers had both an A and B team with 12 golfers total. The A team took fifth place shooting 333 as a team. They were led by senior Aidan O’Keefe’s one over par 73. His score was tied for second on the day.

Freshman Carson Jones shot 79 and junior Sean Williams shot 90. Senior Matt Kane, junior Michael Wilson, and senior Will Schwartz all shot a 91.

The B team was made up mostly of freshmen and finished eighth shooting 376 as a team.

Freshman Andrew Belden shot 86, sophomore Adam Elik shot 93, freshman Tyler Morelli shot 97, junior Ryan DeClue shot 98, freshman Sam Rea shot 105, and junior Carson Hampton shot 118.

Head coach of the Explorers Ryan Geisler loves any time that he can put out two full teams. He says that his program has the most depth up and down the roster that he’s seen in a long time.

Marquette has had four first-place finishes already this season out of 10 events now.

The Griffins shot a 341 as a team which was good enough for sixth place.

Bradley Goodwin shot an 83, Drew Villhard, Drew Kleinheider, and Riley Knobleloch all shot 86, Brandon Reed shot 92, and Dominic Zamarione shot 94.

The Explorers will be back in action on Wednesday, September 7th when they host Alton High School at Spencer T. Olin.

The Griffins will play in a triangular event with Christ Our Rock and Metro-East Lutheran on Wednesday.

