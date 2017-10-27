ALTON - The Marquette Explorers football season came to an end Friday night at Newton as they fell to the Eagles, 17-6.

Senior John Blachford scored the first touchdown of the game with a pass from junior Kaleb Ware to take the lead over Newton in the first quarter, but fell short with the extra point kick to go, 6-0.

The Explorers played a strong defense holding the Eagles to only 17 points but with several dropped balls and incomplete passes Marquette couldn’t get back on the board suffering the loss, 17-6.

“We came out and played a good physical game,” Head Coach Darrell Angleton said. “We struggled with our passing. Our pass completion rate was just horrible, we were just dropping balls and you’re not going to win ball games doing that. We got a quick score in and didn’t capitalize on that. Our defense played a good game, put them in some tough spots a couple of times.”

The Explorers end their season at 8-2 overall.

