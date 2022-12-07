ALTON - The Marquette High School boys basketball team snapped a two-game losing streak with a big conference win over Father McGivney Tuesday night. The Explorers beat the Griffins by a score of 52-38 to boost their record this season back above .500 at 4-3.

Senior guard Parker Macias had a big night with a 19-point performance. Junior guard Braden Kline added 11 and senior forward Kendall Lavender had nine.

As for the Griffins, they fall to 2-5 after the loss.

They were led by senior Evan Schrage's 10 points. Seniors Jacob Huber and Gabe Smith each scored eight points.

This game started a string of conference matchups for the Explorers. They'll take on Metro-East Lutheran on Friday and then Christ Our Rock on Tuesday. Both those games will be played on the road with 7:30 p.m. start times.

The Griffins will be back in action this Friday on the road against Christ Our Rock and then back at home on Tuesday to host Maryville Christian. They'll look to snap their four-game losing streak.

