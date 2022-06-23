ALTON – Marquette Catholic High School today named Whitney Sykes-Rogers as the next head girls varsity basketball coach.

Coach Sykes-Rogers served as an assistant coach last year with the Explorers and helped guide them to a 28-7 record, Gateway Metro Conference championship, regional championship, and an appearance in the Sectional championship game.

“We think Coach Sykes-Rogers will continue to do a great job here at Marquette and are thrilled to welcome her as a head coach,” Marquette Athletic Director Brian Hoener said. “Her experience in our program and knowledge of the roster will serve as an asset for a smooth transition. We feel Coach Sykes-Rogers will continue the tradition of success on and off the court for our Explorers program.”

Prior to Marquette, Sykes-Rodgers spent seven years as a head coach at Granite City High School. She played collegiately at SIUE where she ranks in the top ten in scoring and is the all-time leader in three-pointers for a career, season, and game.

“I am honored to be taking over at Marquette Catholic,” said Coach Sykes-Rogers. “I look forward to the challenge and opportunity to build on the tremendous traditions of the Explorers and can’t wait to get started.”

Marquette Catholic is a co-educational, college-prep school of 424 students in Alton, Illinois founded in 1927. Marquette’s athletic teams have won more than 130 IHSA Regional, Sectional or Super-Sectional Championships, as well as appeared in 30 IHSA State Finals, having won multiple IHSA State Championships.

