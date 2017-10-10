ALTON – Marquette Catholic senior lineman James Malone summed up the Explorers' 55-0 win over Dupo at Public School Stadium Saturday night with a few simple words.

“We all came to work together. That's what we do; we come here, we have a goal, we do our jobs and we execute and this is what happens.”

Malone was one of 17 seniors honored Saturday night prior to the game.

“It was a good night,” Malone said. “The freshmen came in and got a touchdown (on the game's final play). I'm happy for the freshmen, I'm happy for my team and the seniors; they're a good, leading group.”

Being able to block for backs like D'Avion Peebles, Treven Swingler and quarterback Kaleb Ware is a pleasure for Malone and the other Explorer lienmen.

“Unfortunately, we lost two guards last game and I had to come in, step up and play guard for them; it's an honor to come in and block for them and block for my quarterback.”

Malone is looking at possibly going to Culver-Stockton in Canton, Mo., and is being recruited by Indiana State's football program.

“I haven't really decided on where I want to go,” Malone said. “I'm still trying to figure that out.

“I'm just going to represent my seniors and my team; I can't do this without them, and I'm pretty sure they can't do this without me – we all work together as brothers We're all in this together. - we're all one big family at Marquette.”

