Kolten BauerNORMAL - In the boys 2A tournament at the par-71 D.A. Weibring Course at Illinois State in Normal, Marquette Catholic's Kolten Bauer finished in a four-way tie for sixth with a 4-over 146 for the two days after turning in a 5-over 76 Saturday.

Bauer's teammate Jack Patterson finished tied for 53rd with a two-day total of 19-over 161 with a 7-over 78 on the day, while Triad's Cameron Lambert took 83rd place with a 28-over 170 for the tournament, firing a 13-over 84 for the day in his second round.

Morton's Tommy Kuhl won going away with a 13-under 129 for the two days, carding a 5-under 66 Saturday; Charleston came away with the team title with a two-day team 599, 31-over for the tournament, while Arlington Heights St. Viator and Normal University tied for second with 40-over 608s.

Carrollton's Robinson ties for 22nd

In the boys 1A tournament at the par-72 Vista Golf Course in Bloomington, Carrollton's Noah Robinson finished tied for 22nd with Bismark-Henning's Hunter Keith with 17-over 161s; Robinson turned in a 4-over 76 on the day for his finish.

Port Byron Riverdale's Tyler Bussert won the individual title with a 4-over 146 for the tournament after a 1-over 73 on the day, while Bussert's team took the state title with an 82-over 638 for the two days; Hillsboro was second with a team 644 (68-over) and Mount Carmel was third with a team 653 (77-over for the tournament).

