ALTON - Every year the soccer and football teams get to have their big pre-season party at the Blue and Grey game, so the Explorers' volleyball program decided they wanted to get in on some of that fun too.

Marquette Catholic High School hosted the 1st Annual 'Blue and White Volleyball Night' inside the gymnasium at MCHS Friday, August 19th. The event saw all three teams get introduced to the crowd, two scrimmages between the freshmen, JV, and varsity squads, and ended with a fun serving contest.

It was a great way for the teams to have a final tune-up before they begin their season on Monday in the Roxana Tournament, but it was more so to celebrate the new season and have some fun.

"It's good to get some competition in front of a crowd," varsity volleyball head coach Sue Heinz said after the event.

"This was so fun in front of the 'Blue Crew' here, we had a great turnout with them which gets the girls excited to play."

The girls were certainly excited to play in front of the large student section after their first Friday back in school. They brought the energy to those scrimmages and made them fun to watch.

After those scrimmages was the serving contest for fun, prizes, and bragging rights. JV coach and varsity assistant coach Mark Ellebracht got on the microphone and encouraged crowd participation. The crowd obliged and dozens of people came up to try and win some prizes.

The event was even for a good cause. Fans entering the gym were asked to bring a non-perishable food item to be donated to local food banks.

Overall, the event was a success and will most likely be a staple moving forward in the Explorers’ volleyball program.

