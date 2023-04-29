STAUNTON - Sammy Hentrich won the girls' long jump and triple jump, while athletes from Piasa Southwestern and Marquette Catholic had good showings, along with the host school at the Staunton Relays track and field meet, held Friday at Staunton High School.

The boys varsity meet was won by the host Bulldogs with 132 points, with the Piasa Birds second at 123 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic came in third with 79 points and the Explorers were fourth at 44 points. The combined standings, including a pair of freshman-sophomore events, had Staunton first at 152 points, Southwestern second at 139 points, the Crusaders third at 79 points and Marquette fourth at 44 points.

In the girls' varsity meet, the Explorers won with 98 points, with Althoff second at 88 points, the Birds were third at 86 points and the Bulldogs place fourth at 80 points. The combined standings showed Marquette and Southwestern tied for first at 106 points each, with Althoff third with 88 points and Staunton right behind in fourth at 86 points.

In the boys' results, Lukas Anderson of the Birds won the 110-meter hurdles at 19.86 seconds, with teammate Eben Makler second at 20.84 seconds, the Bulldogs' Thomas Ogata was third at 21.25 seconds and teammate Ethan Tew was fourth at 21.73 seconds. In the open relay races, the 4x100 meters was won by Staunton at 45.35 seconds, with Southwestern second at 47.32 seconds and Althoff third at 52.73 seconds. In the 4x200 meters, the winners were the Bulldogs at 1:34.13, with the Crusaders second at 1:36.16, the Explorers were third at 1:39.88 and the Piasa Birds fourth at 1:43.24. The Bulldogs also took the 4x400 meters with a time of 3:39.99, with Marquette second at 3:45.10, Southwestern third at 3:48.97 and Althoff fourth at 4:00.45. The Crusaders won the 4x800 meters at 9:22.72, with the Birds second at 9:35.51 and the Bulldogs third at 10:32.03.

In the medley relays, Althoff won the 800 meter sprint medley at 1:39.32, with Southwestern second at 1:40.13, Marquette came in third at 1:42.87 and Staunton was fourth at 1:46.05. In the 1,600 meter sprint medley, the Explorers won at 4:03.67, with the Crusaders second at 4:17.44, the Birds were third at 4:35.68 and the Bulldogs came in fourth at 4:54.00. In the 4,00 meter distance medley, Althoff won at 12:18.29, with Southwestern second at 12:38.68 and Staunton came in third at 13:50.73.

In the field events, David Watkins of Southwestern won the shot put with a throw of 12.60 meters, with Althoff's J'Vonta Mosby second at 12.53 meters, teammate Christopher Jenkins was third at 11.89 meters, Jack Beaber of Marquette came in fourth at 11.80 meters and Jordan Snider of Staunton was fifth at 11.06 meters. The discus throw was won by Jack Butler of the Explorers, who had a toss of 38.03 meters, with Watkins second at 32.55 meters, Rick Eastern of the Crusaders placed third at 30.24 meters, the Birds' Jeremy Webb was fourth with a throw of 28.93 meters and Snider came in fifth at 27.43 meters.

Victor Buehler of Staunton won the high jump, clearing 1.65 meters, with Ogata second at 1.60 meters, Konnor Towell of Southwestern came in third, going over at 1.45 meters and teammate Nicholas Fernandez Ortiz was fourth at 1.40 meters. The Bulldogs went one-two in the pole vault, with Michael Matesa winning at 3.05 meters and Johnnie Vercoglio at 2.90 meters.

The long jump was won by Staunton's Braden Buffington, going 5.50 meters, with the Birds' Marek Kirsch second at 4.90 meters, teammate Lane Gage third at 4.78 meters, Staunton's Christian Haas was fourth at 4.42 meters and in fifth place was Zak Shanklin of Althoff at 3.86 meters. The triple jump was taken by Matesa with a distance 12.47 meters. with teammate Hunter Wallace second at 10,70 meters, third place went to Kirsch at 10.35 meters and Gage was fourth at 10.28 meters.

In the girls meet, Layla Hall of Southwestern won the 100-meter hurdles at 20.64 seconds, with Cristina Reyes-Cruz of Althoff second at 22.33 seconds. In the open relay races, the 4x100 was won by Marquette at 54.25 seconds, with Staunton second at 57.51 seconds, third place went to Althoff at 59.08 seconds and Southwestern was fourth at 1:04.56. The Explorers won the 4x200 meters at 1:55.46, with the Crusaders second at 2:01.20 and the Bulldogs were third at 2:09.03. In the 4x400 meters, Marquette won its third relay in a row, coming in at 4:44.63, with Staunton second at 5:16.21 and in the 4x800 meters, the Explorers made it a clean sweep, winning the race at 11:27.11, with the Crusaders second at 11:54.57, the Bulldogs third at 12:31.76 and the Piasa Birds fourth at 12:41.95.

The results of the medley relay races saw Althoff win the 800 meter sprint medley at 2:06.05, with Marquette second at 2:14.36, Staunton was third at 2:18.44 and Southwestern came in fourth at 2:44.05. The Crusaders won the 1,600 meters sprint medley at 4:43.70, with the Explorers second at 5:20.34, the Bulldogs came in third at 5:39.06 and the Birds placed fourth at 5:49.32. In the 4,000 meter distance medley, Althoff won with a time of 15:01.77, second place went to Marquette at 15:15.27, in third place was Staunton at 17:35.24 and Southwestern came in fourth at 17:56.20.

In the field events, the shot put was won by Althoff's Reece Distler, who had a throw of 8.15 meters, with Isabella Snyder of Southwestern second at 7.48 meters, third place went to Alecia McCulley of Marquette, who threw 7.05 meters, Marley Fleming of Staunton was fourth at 6,20 meters and teammate Frankie Brenning was fifth at 5.95 meters. In the discus throw, Snyder was the winner with a toss of 19.07 meters, with McCulley second at 17.56 meters, third place went to Brenning at 16.43 meters, Southwestern's Ruthie Bunting was fourth with a throw of 15.63 meters and fifth place went to Kennadi Habel of Althoff, who had a distance of 13.22 meters.

Hebel and Hall tied for first in the high jump, both clearing 1.25 meters, with Hebel taking first on the fewest misses rule, while in the pole vault, Lilly Trettenero of the Bulldogs won by clearing 2.44 meters, with Southwestern's Gracie Darr second at 1.99 meters.

Hentrich won the long jump with a leap of 4.86 meters, with Kristin Wagoner of Staunton second at 3.84 meters, Althoff's Ja'Niyah Rickman was third at 3.63 meters, fourth place went to the Bulldogs' Meadow Kilduff at 3.52 meters and Southwestern's Reagan Bellsmith was fifth at 3.40 meters. Hentrich also won the triple jump, going 9.72 meters, with the Birds' Megan Stewart second at 8.45 meters and teammate Gracie Darr was third at 7.50 meters.

