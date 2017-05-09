MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12, CARROLLTON 2: A five-run sixth broke open the game as Marquette Catholic defeated Carrollton 12-2 in Carrollton Monday; the Explorers went to 19-3 on the year, while the Hawks fell to 16-11.

Grace Frost had a big 4-for-5 day at the plate with two homers – one a grand slam- six RBIs and two runs scored; Emma Taylor turned in a 3-for-5 day with two doubles and a homer, four RBIs and a run scored, Tess Eberlin 4-for-5 with a double and two RBIs, Emma Nicholson 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored, Katelyn Fitzgerald 2-for-5 with a RBI, Jada Johnson 2-for-5 with a RBI and Meghan Schorman 1-for-4 with a run scored.

Carley Pyatt was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs for the Hawks, with Hannah Krumweide 1-for-3 with a double and run scored, Claire Williams 1-for-3 with a run scored, Cameryn Varble 1-for-3 and Marley Mullink 1-for-3.

Taylor Whitehead got the win, fanning 10 for MCHS, while Mullink took the loss. The Explorers next meet up with Nashville on the road at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and visit Belleville East at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday; the Hawks are at Griggsville-Perry at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Brown County at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

