Explorers' Emma Menke Signs Volleyball Letter Of Intent With Missouri Valley College
ALTON - Emma Menke, a Marquette Catholic girls volleyball player, recently signed a letter of intent to attend Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO., on a volleyball scholarship.
Emma the daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Menke, plans to pursue a nursing degree at the college.
Emma was a first-team all-conference and all-area team volleyball player last year and will be one of the Explorers' top players this year when the season is held.
Emma's hometown is Florissant, MO.
She is also a swimmer in the off-volleyball season.
Emma said she has loved her experience at Marquette Catholic: "Marquette will always be my family," she said.
The biggest highlight of her career was beating Jersey at home last season, she said.
