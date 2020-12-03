ALTON - Emma Menke, a Marquette Catholic girls volleyball player, recently signed a letter of intent to attend Missouri Valley College in Marshall, MO., on a volleyball scholarship.

Emma the daughter of Shawn and Jennifer Menke, plans to pursue a nursing degree at the college.

Emma was a first-team all-conference and all-area team volleyball player last year and will be one of the Explorers' top players this year when the season is held.

Emma's hometown is Florissant, MO.

She is also a swimmer in the off-volleyball season.

Emma said she has loved her experience at Marquette Catholic: "Marquette will always be my family," she said.

The biggest highlight of her career was beating Jersey at home last season, she said.

