ALTON - Marquette Catholic cheerleader Trinity Thomas has been honored with a Division I scholarship to Alabama A & M University and has chosen a biology/psychology study focus.

"I chose this college because of the history and the community they have," she said.

Trinity Thomas is the Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers for her efforts as a cheerleader.

Trinity has been active in both Yearbook Club and Art Club and on the honor roll at Marquette Catholic. She said Marquette gave her a hardworking mentality and was a positive experience.

She is the daughter of Eric and Kenya Thomas of St. Louis.

