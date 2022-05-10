Explorers' Cheerleader Trinity Thomas Signs With Alabama A & M, Is A Tucker's Automotive Tire & Repair Female Athlete of the Month
ALTON - Marquette Catholic cheerleader Trinity Thomas has been honored with a Division I scholarship to Alabama A & M University and has chosen a biology/psychology study focus.
"I chose this college because of the history and the community they have," she said.
Trinity Thomas is the Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers for her efforts as a cheerleader.
Trinity has been active in both Yearbook Club and Art Club and on the honor roll at Marquette Catholic. She said Marquette gave her a hardworking mentality and was a positive experience.
She is the daughter of Eric and Kenya Thomas of St. Louis.
