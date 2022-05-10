ALTON - Marquette Catholic cheerleader Trinity Thomas has been honored with a Division I scholarship to Alabama A & M University and has chosen a biology/psychology study focus.

"I chose this college because of the history and the community they have," she said.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

Trinity Thomas is the Tucker's Automotive Repair & Tire Female Athlete of the Month for the Explorers for her efforts as a cheerleader.

Trinity has been active in both Yearbook Club and Art Club and on the honor roll at Marquette Catholic. She said Marquette gave her a hardworking mentality and was a positive experience.

She is the daughter of Eric and Kenya Thomas of St. Louis.

