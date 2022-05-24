TROY - Marquette Catholic's boys' tennis team has been a special group all season under coaches Jim and Kathy Claywell and on Monday at Triad, the squad came through with a top-notch performance. A pair of Explorer players - Stetson Isringhausen and Thomas Wendle - finished third and fourth, all advancing to state.

The Triad doubles teams of Marc Froidcoeur and Dillon Henderson and Andrew Carter and Tanner Vosholler, along with singles player Jake Stewart, all advanced to this weekend's IHSA Class 1A state tournament in suburban Chicago as the Knights won their own sectional tournament, which ended Monday at Triad High.

The semifinals and finals were set for Saturday, but heavy rains that swept through the St. Louis area postponed play to Monday.

Triad won with 31 points, with Marquette Catholic second at 17 points, Highland was third with 14 points, Belleville Althoff Catholic came in fourth with 12 points, Waterloo and Greenville tied for fifth with eight points apiece, Hillsboro was seventh with four points, Civic Memorial was eighth with two points and Roxana failed to score.

Article continues after sponsor message

Stewart won the singles title, with Highland's Tyler Kutz second.

In the semifinals, Stewart won over Isringhausen 6-0, 6-0, while Kutz defeated Wendle 7-5, 4-6, 6-3. Stewart won the final over Kutz 6-0, 6-1, while Isringhausen won the third and fourth place match over Wendle 6-4, 6-3.

In the doubles semifinals, Froidcoeur and Henderson defeated Highland's Alex Roach and Issac Pasley 6-1, 6-2, while Althoff's Cole Curtis and John Nester won over Vosholler and Carter 6-3, 6-2. In the final, Froidcoeur and Henderson defeated Curtis and Nester 6-3, 6-2, while in the third-place match Carter and Vosholler defeated Pasley and Roach 7-5, 6-2.

All four singles players and doubles teams will compete in the IHSA Class 1A state tournament Thursday-Saturday, May 26-28, at Arlington Heights Hersey High School and surrounding venues in northwest suburban Chicago.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

More like this: