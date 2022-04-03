ALTON – The Marquette Catholic High School girls soccer team defeated Rosati-Kain by a score of 2-0 Saturday evening at Gordon Moore Park. The win brings the Explorers to 4-1-2 on the season and comes after a 1-1 tie against Quincy Notre Dame last Tuesday (March 29).

Junior defender Kylie Murray broke the deadlock with her headed goal from a corner kick to take the 1-0 lead. Soon after, the Explorers doubled the lead and never looked back.

Things stayed the same for the final 40 minutes of the game as Marquette kept Rosati-Kain at bay. The 2-0 score would stand to be the final and Marquette head coach Brian Hoener didn’t mind.

“I told the girls after the game that even though we didn’t score in the second half, I thought we played better soccer because we moved the ball, got some better chances, and just made sure we played the style of soccer that we want to play,” Hoener said postgame.

The Explorers' next match will be against the cross-town rival Alton High School Redbirds Monday night (April 4) at 6:45 p.m. from Alton Public Stadium. It will be broadcast live on Riverbender.com.

The Redbirds are off to a great 6-1 start with their only loss being against undefeated O’Fallon back on March 29 by a score of 3-1.

“We got a lot of respect for Alton and what Gwen [Sabo] has done over there, they have a very nice team over there. It should be a heck of a game,” Hoener said.

The two teams don’t play one another often. The teams met last season on May 5th and Marquette won 3-0. The time before that was all the way back in the 2014-15 season when the Explorers won 1-0. The last time Marquette lost to the Redbirds was in the 2011-12 season when they were defeated 1-0 at Gordon Moore Park.

It should be a great game under the lights.

