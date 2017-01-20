ALTON – Marquette Catholic started a bowling program this season and, like many expansion teams regardless of the level or sport, has experienced the ups and downs of a first year in competition.

Explorer freshman Jake Gatermann has enjoyed being a part of the first year of Marquette bowling and looks to a bright future. The Explorers and Gatermann did not qualify for Saturday’s IHSA Collinsville Sectional tournament at Camelot Bowl, bringing the Explorer boys’ first season to an end.

“It's been pretty fun,” Gatermann said about being a part of the Explorer program. “I didn't really know about it until a couple of my friends started telling me about it; since I joined, it's been a lot of fun.

“There's been some ups and downs with it and I've improved my game a lot.”

Gatermann is in his first year of competitive bowling, but has played previously on a casual basis. “It's been an interesting experience so far,” Gatermann said. “I hope to come back next year and improve my game even more than I have this year.

“I hadn't been thinking about my two-handed game; I'd been doing it willy-nilly. This year, I've really improved on it. I've been learning how to hit my marks better, where I should line up and how to keep going.”

