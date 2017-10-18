Explore your options during Lewis & Clark's Transfer Day 2017
October 18, 2017 4:10 PM October 18, 2017 4:23 PM
Listen to the story
GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24 in The Commons for Transfer Day 2017. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Ann Naylor at (618) 468-5101.
Article continues after sponsor message
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include:
- Army ROTC
- Blackburn College
- Central Methodist
- Eastern Illinois University
- Franklin University
- Illinois Army National Guard
- Illinois College
- Indiana Wesleyan University
- Lakeview College of Nursing
- Lindenwood University – Florissant, MO
- Lindenwood University – St. Charles, MO
- MacMurray College
- McKendree
- Missouri Baptist University - MOBAP
- North Park university
- Quincey University
- Robert Morris University
- SIU Carbondale
- SIUE
- Southeast Missouri
- St. Louis College of Pharmacy
- St. Louis University
- St. Louis University for Professional Studies
- University of Illinois –Springfield
- University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign
- University of Missouri
- University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL)
- Upper Iowa University
- U.S. Air Force
- U.S. Army
- Webster University
- Western Illinois University
More like this:
Gaming Board Announces Enhanced, Uniformed Advertising Rules for Casinos, Video Gaming and Sports Wagering
Aug 5, 2025
Employment Services and Opportunities Available for Area Veterans at Resource and Job Fair
Jul 8, 2025