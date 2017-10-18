Explore your options during Lewis & Clark's Transfer Day 2017 Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College will welcome more than 35 college and military representatives looking to recruit students from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 24 in The Commons for Transfer Day 2017. There will be free soda, chips and pizza for those in attendance. For more information, contact Ann Naylor at (618) 468-5101. Article continues after sponsor message Colleges/universities/organizations represented will include: Army ROTC

Blackburn College

Central Methodist

Eastern Illinois University

Franklin University

Illinois Army National Guard

Illinois College

Indiana Wesleyan University

Lakeview College of Nursing

Lindenwood University – Florissant, MO

Lindenwood University – St. Charles, MO

MacMurray College

McKendree

Missouri Baptist University - MOBAP

North Park university

Quincey University

Robert Morris University

SIU Carbondale

SIUE

Southeast Missouri

St. Louis College of Pharmacy

St. Louis University

St. Louis University for Professional Studies

University of Illinois –Springfield

University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign

University of Missouri

University of Missouri – St. Louis (UMSL)

Upper Iowa University

U.S. Air Force

U.S. Army

Webster University

