EDWARDSVILLE - The Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Graduate School will host its annual Open House on Wednesday, Oct. 19. The event will consist of two identical sessions: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. in the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom.

Prospective graduate students will receive information on SIUE’s more than 40 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. Information will also be available on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with representatives from each of the graduate programs in the College of Arts and Sciences, and Schools of Nursing, Business, Pharmacy, Engineering, and Education, Health and Human Behavior.

“Whether you are a full-time student coming back for an advanced degree or a working student who needs to attend part-time, we have options for you,” said Jerry Weinberg, Graduate School dean and associate provost for research. “We have online programs, traditional programs and courses available during the daytime, evening and on weekends.”

The SIUE Graduate School challenges and inspires students to hone their skills and develop new ones. It facilitates excellence in research and creative activities, and ranks first among all Emerging Research Institutions in the Midwest for research expenditures, according to the National Science Foundation (NSF).

“SIUE is an active research community where faculty members obtain funded grants from major agencies, such as the NSF, the National Institutes of Health, NASA, the National Endowment for Humanities, and the National Endowment for the Arts.”

Master’s level graduate students from the regional states of Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, Tennessee and Wisconsin will pay the same in-state tuition rate as those students from Illinois.

An offer that is exclusive to the Graduate School Open House, the graduate school application fee will be waived for prospective graduate students who apply at the event - a savings of $40.

Parking will be free and available in Lot B, which is located behind the Morris University Center.

For additional information or to pre-register for the event, please visit siue.edu/graduate-admissions. Interested students may also call (618) 650-2741 or email graduateadmissions@siue.edu.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (Ed.D.) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (Ph.D.).

