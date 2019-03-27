EDWARDSVILLE - Prospective students and the general public are invited to learn more about graduate studies at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s joint Graduate Admissions Open House and Graduate School Research Symposium on Monday, April 1.

The Graduate Admissions Open House will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. in the Pre-Function Room, adjacent to the Morris University Center’s Meridian Ballroom. The Graduate School Research Symposium will be held from 2:30-4 p.m. in the Meridian Ballroom.

At the Open House, prospective students will learn about SIUE’s more than 100 master’s programs, post-baccalaureate certificates, specialist degrees, doctoral degrees and cooperative doctoral programs. They will also receive information on graduate admission requirements and financial support, including graduate assistantships and competitive graduate awards.

“SIUE’s diverse array of programs make it an excellent option for the pursuit of an advanced degree,” said Jim Monahan, director of graduate admissions at SIUE. “We invite prospective students to discover the many opportunities for educational advancement during our open house. Graduate admissions representatives will be onsite and happy to discuss the admission process.”

The $40 Graduate School application fee will be waived for prospective students who apply during the Open House. Register now at siue.edu/graduate-admissions/ visits.

Prospective students and the general public are invited to become inspired at the Graduate School Research Symposium. The annual event celebrates the research efforts and accomplishments of students, featuring research poster displays, creative exhibits and oral presentations.

Visitors can talk to current graduate students about their projects and experiences at SIUE, as well as meet faculty and admissions staff.

“Our graduate students make significant contributions to their fields of study that is presented in national and international conferences, published in peer-review journals, and contributes to patented discoveries,” said Jerry Weinberg, PhD, associate provost for research and dean of the SIUE Graduate School. “The Symposium is an opportunity to showcase their scholarship, recognize achievement and inspire future scholars.”

Student presentations will span academic disciplines from an action research project aimed at assessing perceptions and policy preferences regarding global climate change to developing telepresence teaching robots with social capabilities. The array of projects will also feature important research on Alzheimer’s Disease, the prevalence of the Male Athlete Triad, and the fostering of connection and sustainment via artmaking.

A list of student research presentations is available via siue.edu/graduate-school- symposium/index. Registration is not required to attend the Graduate School Research Symposium.

By preparing the next generation of leaders in a knowledge-based economy, SIUE’s Graduate School fulfills the region’s demand for highly trained professionals. Graduate school offerings include arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, nursing and interdisciplinary opportunities. SIUE professors provide students with a unique integration of theoretical education and hands-on research experiences. Students can obtain graduate certificates or pursue master’s degrees, and be part of a supportive learning and rich intellectual environment that is tailored to the needs of adult learners. The Graduate School raises the visibility of research at SIUE, which ranks highest among its Illinois Board of Higher Education peers in total research and development expenditures according to the National Science Foundation. Doctoral programs are available in the Schools of Education (EdD) and Nursing (DNP). The School of Engineering and the Department of Historical Studies feature cooperative doctoral programs (PhD), and the College of Arts and Sciences features an Environmental Resources and Policy cooperative PhD.

Jack White, an electrical engineering master’s candidate from O’Fallon, Ill., discussed his research project with fellow student Steven Slaby, of Edwardsville, during the SIUE Graduate School Spring Symposium.

