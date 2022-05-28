JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Public Library now offers Explore More Illinois, a cultural pass program that provides discounts and other offerings from museums, historical societies, performing and visual arts centers, and other attractions across the state of Illinois.

The program is free for adults 18 years and older who have a library card from a participating library. Offerings differ by attraction and include free or reduced admission, free parking, discounts at attraction shops, and more.

Explore More Illinois is available 24/7 from any computer, tablet, or smartphone. Visit www.jerseyvillelibrary.org, click on the Explore More Illinois graphic on the home page, and log in using a valid library card number and password to review and reserve offerings by attraction and specific dates.

Article continues after sponsor message

Current attractions include the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum (Springfield), Chicago Children’s Museum, Discovery Center Museum (Rockford), and the Gateway Grizzlies (Sauget). Visit exploremoreillinois.org to see a complete list. New attractions are added on a regular basis so be sure to check back frequently.

Explore More Illinois is a service of the Reaching Across Illinois Library System (RAILS). RAILS is funded by a grant from the Illinois State Library through the Office of the Secretary of State Jesse White and provides a number of different programs and services for Illinois libraries and library users.

Contact library staff for more information at 618-498-9514.

More like this: