Students learn about crime scene management from a member of the FBI. JAN DONA/L&C MARKETING & PR

GODFREY – The Criminal Justice program at Lewis and Clark Community College is inviting the public to an open house to explore the program, Thursday, March 30.

The event will feature a number of criminal justice professionals, including representatives from law enforcement, corrections, juvenile and department of social services, each of whom will provide insights and answer questions.

According to Criminal Justice Program Coordinator Jessica Noble, positions in the industry, which often extend beyond law enforcement, include careers in probation, parole, advocacy and telecommunications, among others.

“This event is designed to give those considering a career in criminal justice a solid overview of the range of positions available to them with appropriate training,” Noble said. “The open house will give prospective students a chance to learn about the program, meet the faculty and even network with local professionals.”

The event will be held from 6-7:30 p.m., in Haskell Hall on L&C’s Godfrey Campus.

For more information about the open house or the Criminal Justice program, contact Noble at jbnelson@lc.edu or visit www.lc.edu/program/criminaljustice.

