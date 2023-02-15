ALTON - The winds of March are surely blowing in, with some incomparable and incredible entertainment at the Alton Little Theater Showplace.

The theater group has long-awaited the mid-western premiere of William Cameron's new play, inspired by his years of research on the forensic study (and still not fully resolved case of the Lindbergh baby's kidnapping!).

VIOLET SHARP, directed by Artistic Director Kevin Frakes, opens on March 3rd and runs for eight performances through March 12th, with evening performances at 7:30 pm and Sunday matinees at 2 pm. The story is riveting, the writing is superb, and the timing is providential as the novel "The Lindbergh Nanny" hits the Best Seller List.

For decades, the story and the lingering mysteries surrounding the young child's disappearance have intrigued the public and students of criminology. The case in 1932 captured the nation's attention and forced law officers to name a suspect as soon as possible, and in haste, the wrong person was driven to her own state of doubt, fear, and death. Was it all a big mistake? And did the police's insistence on finding the murderer and using techniques that still haunt law enforcement today cause irreparable harm to a family once put on a pedestal of popularity as American "heroes"? The audience will be taken on a journey of their own suspicions and will quite easily change their minds several times as to who was actually guilty and of what!

This is a script for seasoned actors who love to dig their efforts into a rich (and well-written) piece of literature. Frakes has attracted an ensemble of thirteen actors from across the Riverbend region and beyond to tell this tale: Carolyn Bergdolt, Lorian Warford, Amanda Arment, Elizabeth Leigh, Corrine Jones, Joshua Sarver, Jake Tenberge, Ashley Kalfas, Gwen Den Houter, John-Luke Schwaab, John Kirkpatrick, Shea Maples, and Hannah Pope take on the "real" people portrayed in the script, based upon exhaustive research and a little fictionalized backstory. Lee Cox and Brant McCance and costumer Abby Pasterello support the production.

Article continues after sponsor message

VIOLET SHARP is simply good theater and a dramatic retelling of a story that transpires over 3 months in the Spring of 1932, and still haunts our conscience and worst fears today.

The play will capture your attention and surely lead to discussions with others at its conclusion. DO NOT MISS THIS GREAT PLAY - Call 618-462-3205 TODAY for tickets or go online: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/ Photos from the intriguing staging will take place on February 27th and be released for publication. Interviews with the director can be arranged at (618-407-2447).

Just as the ALT Showplace launches not one, but two noteworthy plays in March (GEE's BEND making its premiere on March 24th, 25th, and 26th), the theater group also launches its 90th Season of Shows with season ticket sales beginning March 1st, 2023.

Yes, the big season of new musicals, relevant and entertaining plays will go on sale at Early-Bird prices of just $80 between March 1st and May 31st (and including a $5 voucher to use for any concert/extra, extra entertainment event).

The 90th season will include two big, new musicals in October and May and the introduction of a "Studio Series" of three rotating plays, performed by up to 20 auditioned actors who will spend 6 weeks learning their techniques to perform in three shows during the month of January 2024. Hilarious comedies and touching family dramas complete the well-rounded season of terrific theater!

Brochures will be mailed to current and former season ticket holders on March 1st, and the complete listing of shows and concerts will be placed on the ALT website (http://www.altonlittletheater.org) by March 1st.

More like this: