EDWARDSVILLE – Sivia Law is pleased to announce the addition of Shannon Bradford to its staff of qualified attorneys. Bradford will be a major support to the litigation sector of the practice and will focus on research, drafting, negotiating and advising for the firm.

Bradford is an Illinois-licensed attorney, born and raised in Glen Carbon, IL. She received her B.S. from Florida State University and her J.D. from Saint Louis University’s School of Law. During law school, she interned with Land of Lincoln’s Alton office working as a family attorney under the Violence Against Women Act. Thereafter, she grew her family law practice, expanding into trusts and estates, insurance prosecution and mass tort areas of law.

“Shannon’s expertise will be a key asset to our growing firm,” says Chief Executive Officer, Todd Sivia. “With our recent growth, it’s only natural for us to expand our legal team. Someone of her caliber will be a huge asset to the firm.”

Sivia Law recently announced a merger with attorney Leonard Berg out of East Alton, IL. The firm will now be staffing two locations, Bethalto and Edwardsville, along with an appointment only location in St. Louis, MO. The firm quickly realized some of the effects of rapid growth and how it needed to get back to client focus in order to continue on a path of success.

“I’m thrilled to join such an exceptional team of attorneys,” said Bradford. “My hope is to contribute my skills and abilities to get them the quality legal documents they need in a timely manner.”

In addition to her legal experience, Shannon oversees a skincare and oral care startup she launched in 2016. Shannon and her husband currently reside in the Benton Park neighborhood of St. Louis, MO.

St. Louis Small Business Monthly named Sivia Law one of the “Best Law Firms” in 2017 and “Top 20 Businesses in St. Louis” in 2014. Todd Sivia was named to the Super Lawyers Rising Stars in Illinois list the past four consecutive years and recently named as a Leading Lawyer for 2019.

