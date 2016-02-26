Changes made in collaboration with Office of Executive Inspector General

SPRINGFIELD – Governor Bruce Rauner signed Executive Order 16-04 today to update and strengthen the Ethics Act to better serve taxpayers. The changes were made in collaboration with the Office of Executive Inspector General (OEIG).

Under this Executive Order, Agencies will now be allowed to conduct their own internal investigation alongside the OEIG. Previously an internal investigation was placed on hold once it was referred to the OEIG. This change will allow the Agency and the OEIG to work toward the common goal of more efficiently resolving and correcting any violation of the Ethics Act.

The OEIG and Agency Inspectors General have a commitment to filter out fraud, waste and abuse. The Executive Order will strengthen that relationship by reaffirming their coordination. In addition, the Executive Order instructs Central Management Services to adopt a code of personal conduct to hold state workers more accountable to taxpayers.

The Executive Order also supports the creation of the Division of Hiring and Employment Monitoring at the OEIG. It will be an extra independent layer of review on Executive Branch Hiring to ensure the state is in compliance with all laws and hiring practices.

