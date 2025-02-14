TROY - The Troy/Maryville/St. Jacob/Marine Chamber of Commerce issued a reminder on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, to register for the Executive Exchange.

The Chamber hosted two Executive Exchange meetings in January. Based on the responses, both groups had many takeaways, the chamber's president Dawn Mushill said.

"Our thanks to Jessica for facilitating the event," she said. "The dates for the next four events in February and March are listed below. Please review the dates/times and get registered/paid as soon as you can. We have limited space in all four events and we know you don’t want to miss out! Also, the registration/payment deadlines are open until 5:00 p.m. and then will be shut down. It is important that we are able to get a count to our venues. If you are not within the C-Suite level of your company, be sure to share this e-mail with them. "

UPCOMING EXECUTIVE EXCHANGE EVENTS

February 18th

Boogies II (downstairs)

11:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

https://troymaryvillecocil.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9563

(Registration will close on February 16)

February 26th

Red Apple (back room)

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

https://troymaryvillecocil.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9565

(Registration will close on February 24)

March 5th

Red Apple (back room)

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

https://troymaryvillecocil.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9566

(Registration will close on March 3)

March 11th

Boogies II (downstairs)

11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.

https://troymaryvillecocil.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/9564

(Registration will close on March 9)

Note: you may register and pay for as many events as you wish to attend.

If you attended a session in January, please make sure you complete the questionnaire (link below). As of today, less than 50% of attendees have completed the questionnaire. Thank you to those who took the time to complete the form.

The chamber is utilizing the responses to:

Select the days of the week, the times and the length of the event that are best for attendees

Ask for specific feedback from the meeting the individuals attended

http://www.troymaryvillecoc.com/form/view/35430

Almost everyone asked to extend the length of the meeting so we have extended it to 90 minutes. Never feel like you have to stay the entire time if you have other meetings.

If you have not already (or have additional challenges), please respond to this e-mail:

What are your two business challenges you are currently facing

Thanks again for being part of our Executive Exchange.

