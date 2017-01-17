EDWARDSVILLE – Some tickets remain for the EXCTF Sixth Annual Trivia Night that supports more than 600 Edwardsville High School as well as Lincoln and Liberty Middle School student athletes.

The event is set for 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at The Moose Lodge, 7371 Marine Road, Edwardsville. The cost is $200 per table of eight and includes soda and other select beverages. Other beverages are available for cash purchase from The Moose Lodge.

The event features a silent auction, live auction and raffle.

To volunteer, sponsor or donate to the event contact Rebecca Bowen, exctfboosters@gmail.com, (217) 898-9835.

Round sponsors contact Kurt Prenzler, kprenzler@charter.net, (618) 514-2599.

To reserve a table, make checks payable to EXCTF Boosters to Kathy Neville, 3469 Manassas Drive, Edwardsville, IL., 62025, or send questions to kathyeneville@eaton.com, (618) 530-8833.

Edwardsville head cross country coach and distance coach for the track and field George Patrylak said the trivia night is a huge fundraiser for the cross country and track teams.

“It is one of our two largest fundraisers, along with Mud Mountain,” he said.

"With state funding being difficult, these type of fundraisers help support support of about 600 athletes in these two sports. The reach is also for the high school and Lincoln and Liberty Middle School athletes. We hope we can sell our remaining 10 tables and have an excellent night. I think our joint booster club for track and field and cross country does an excellent job.”

