JERSEYVILLE - Acclaimed Christian artist Hope Darst is about to bring her talents to 1AG Church on 500 Cross Avenue in Jerseyville. Darst has Jersey County and the surrounding area very excited about her appearance. She will appear on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, and tickets are still available.

Darst is featured regularly on Joy FM and has 18,000-plus Instagram followers. Some of her hit songs include "Peace Be Still" and "Promise Keeper."

The evening with Darst will begin around 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, with food trucks in the parking lot. The show will start at 7 p.m. Local band, Uproar, will be the opening act prior to Darst’s set. Organizers say their captivating performances will touch your heart, ignite your spirit, and remind us all of the love and compassion that God has for every individual.

Prior to the concert, the church will take a moment to discuss the needs of local children. Between the counties of Jersey, Calhoun, Greene, Macoupin, and Madison, there are 975 children in foster care.

"We hope to bring awareness of ways to support these children, their foster families, and birth families," organizers have said about the event.

Darst made her debut in 2020 in Christian music with her debut studio album "Peace Be Still." The album also contained her renowned single by the same name and another well-recognized song called "Promise Keeper." "Peace Be Still," Darst's breakout hit single, peaked at No. 6 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs Chart in 2021. Darst received three nominations at the 2021 GMA Dove Awards and was nominated for New Artist of the Year. "If The Lord Builds The House" is another of Darst's most famous songs and her current single is "Never Walk Alone."

The 42-year-old Darst resides in Nashville, Tenn.

There are two ticket options: Early Entry tickets are $35, doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and these ticket holders will be able to claim their seats inside before the GA tickets; General Admission tickets are $25 with doors opening at 6:15 p.m. All event details can be found on the Facebook event page: A Night of Hope - Concert Featuring Hope Darst.

Tickets can be purchased at: https://showops.co/e/93/a-night-of-hope/tickets

