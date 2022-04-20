ALTON - Miller's Insurance Solutions has developed itself into a landmark business in Alton after 22 years in existence. Owners Jean and Terry Miller say the key to the success of the business is simple: "It is just having good customer service."

Miller's Insurance Solutions is located at 2520 State St. in Alton.

"Understanding insurance can be very stressful and we help you with any insurance needs you may have, and we make it easy, understandable, and hassle-free," the owners said.

Jean's grandfather was an insurance agent and she believes she learned a lot from his mannerisms and ways of conducting business. She said she has employed some of his philosophies about insurance and business in her current operation.

Jean says the operation is definitely a family business and she loves being able to work with her husband, Terry.

"It means a lot to work with my husband," she said. "He once had another career with the Army Corps of Engineers. When I started the insurance business he decided to come and work with me. We break it down as I am the boss here and he is the second banana, but in the life game, we are full partners. It is fun to work with him. We make sure we have some alone time as well as the time together."

A few powerful testimonials on the Miller's Insurance website showcase the feelings customers have about their operation:

One said; "I wish I could give Miller's Insurance a 10-Star Rating they deserve! The staff is cordial, knowledgable, and caring. Jean helped me navigate through the Medicare process; explained the plans in terms that I could understand, and I have no doubt steered me in the right direction to meet my particular needs. I will enthusiastically recommend Miller's to anyone who has insurance needs. I'm so glad I sought their advice. Call them! You won't be disappointed."

Reyne Mans, Susie McKee, and Denise Pritchard are other employees of Miller's Insurance Solutions and Jean and Terry say they are the backbone of their operation and all excellent workers and people.

Jean said it is very important to keep up with Medicare issues.

"There are many changes constantly to Medicare and we keep up with those changes and try to help make it less terrifying for people turning 65," she said.

Jean also stressed it is very important to have life insurance for loved ones.

Miller's Insurance offers a wide variety of insurance services from Medicare Supplements, Life Insurance, Health Insurance, Annuities, Dental, Vision, and even Cancer Policies.

Jean Miller said what she has discovered if she takes care of her customers, and apply that philosophy every day, and takes care of people’s everyday problems they will have significant respect for the agency.

“Everybody always hates insurance situations, but agents who love what they do are there at sometimes the worst time of their lives to take care of things,” she added.

For more information, contact Miller's Insurance Solutions at (618) 466-1901 or visit the Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/millersinsurancesolutions

or the website at:

https://millers-insurance-solutions.business.site/

