BREESE - This year the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois (BBBS) group of Clinton County has joined forces with their local soda company, Excel Bottling Company, for a new fundraiser involving a fun, limited edition soda! “We are excited to be partnering with Excel Bottling Company to bring Clinton County a new soda flavor,” says Natalie Jablonski of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois.

The new soda, designed specifically for Big Brothers Big Sisters is called Lunar Loops. Lunar Loops is purple in color like the BBBS logo and will be available only on fountain at select locations in Clinton County. The Lunar Loops sticker that goes on the fountain is a purple night sky with a bright yellow crescent moon and 3 yellow stars. (The stars represent the Big Brothers Big Sisters Stars Campaign.)

Since Big Brothers Big Sisters is an organization that helps children, it’s only suiting that the flavor of Lunar Loops reminds consumers of childhood. “The Lunar Loops flavor reminds me of sitting in front of TV on a Saturday morning with a bowl of fruity cereal watching cartoons,” says Carla Baublitz of Excel Bottling Company. “It starts with a tangy fruitiness and finishes with a slight creaminess like the sugary milk at the bottom of the cereal bowl.”

The limited time soda, Lunar Loops, will be available on fountain at select locations in Clinton County through the end of February. It will be found at the five CC Food Mart convenience stores (Breese, Trenton, New Baden, and both stores in Carlyle) and also at both of the Dairy King restaurant locations (Breese & Trenton). CC Food Marts are participating in the 6th Annual BBBS Clinton County fundraising effort. "We rely on our customers and staff in the Stars campaign and this new soda is giving the Big Brothers Big Sisters organization a fun spotlight -- a purple soda that tastes like Fruit Loops! I think it will be a big hit," says Gail Wade of CC Food Marts.

Article continues after sponsor message

An interesting side note, is shortly after the Lunar Loops campaign kicks off, there is a unique lunar event. January 31st is the date of the Blue Moon and this year and it’s also a lunar eclipse. “I feel any time the sun, moon, and earth align, its good luck,” says Baublitz, who’s hoping for good luck for both Lunar Loops and the Big Brothers Big Sisters campaign.

About Excel Bottling Company

Excel Bottling, located in Breese, IL was founded in 1936 by Edward and Catherine Meier. They specialize in pure cane sugar sodas and are one of the few soda bottlers in the U.S. that can still package in returnable bottles.

About Big Brothers Big Sisters

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois has been helping children realize their full potential and build their futures since 1980. The services provided are essential in meeting the needs of our community’s youth by matching positive, caring role models to mentor and guide them through the challenges they face in today’s society. Services are for children in St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, and Clinton counties. BBBS is always looking for volunteers. How can you help? Contact the Big Brothers Big Sisters’ office at (618) 398-3162 for information. Check out our website www.bbbsil.org and “Like” us on Facebook: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwestern Illinois. We are a proud member of the United Way of Greater St. Louis.

More like this: