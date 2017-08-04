COLUMBIA, MO. - Former Altonian, Marilyn Hope Waide Lake, Ph.D. received second place, Juvenile Book Award, in the Missouri Writers Guild President's Contests awarded at the statewide annual conference in Columbia MO., May 5-7, 2017.

The award was given for the easy reader children's picture book, "Two Cats and A Dog: Buddy and the Grandcats," 2nd edition, published January 2016. Lake's book is listed on Amazon.com.

