Ex-Altonian, Marilyn Hope Waide Lake wins second place Juvenile Book Award in Missouri contest Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. COLUMBIA, MO. - Former Altonian, Marilyn Hope Waide Lake, Ph.D. received second place, Juvenile Book Award, in the Missouri Writers Guild President's Contests awarded at the statewide annual conference in Columbia MO., May 5-7, 2017. Article continues after sponsor message The award was given for the easy reader children's picture book, "Two Cats and A Dog: Buddy and the Grandcats," 2nd edition, published January 2016. Lake's book is listed on Amazon.com. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending