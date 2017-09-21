GLEN CARBON - Looking to get rid of your old electronics?

This is a Recycling Weekend You Don’t Want to Miss!

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Join the village of Glen Carbon and CJD E-Cycling’s upcoming E-Waste Drive.

Article continues after sponsor message

Drop off your electronics from 9am-12pm Saturday, September 23, at 151 N Main St, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Bring your servers, towers, switches, office equipment, Anything with a cord, and Anything metal*[Note: CRT, Projection, Plasma, Console Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge $5-$25] based on size.


CJD E-Cycling hosts a drive every third Sat of the month at: our Edwardsville collection center (with drive thru service), 5257 N. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL

More like this:

Join Rep. Amy Elik in Glen Carbon for a FREE Shred Day
Jul 15, 2025
Glen Carbon Public Works Truck Stolen from Village Drive, Police Track Down Vehicle
Jul 16, 2025
Glen Carbon Trustees To Consider Police Station Expansion Study
2 days ago
Glen Carbon Approves Over $200K For Route 159 Intersection Project
Jul 8, 2025
Red Cross Urges Individuals To Donate Blood Or Platelets Now For Summer
4 days ago

 