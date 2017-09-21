Listen to the story

GLEN CARBON - Looking to get rid of your old electronics?

This is a Recycling Weekend You Don’t Want to Miss!

Join the village of Glen Carbon and CJD E-Cycling’s upcoming E-Waste Drive.

Drop off your electronics from 9am-12pm Saturday, September 23, at 151 N Main St, Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Bring your servers, towers, switches, office equipment, Anything with a cord, and Anything metal*[Note: CRT, Projection, Plasma, Console Televisions and computer monitors (with no tower) will be accepted with a minimal charge $5-$25] based on size.



CJD E-Cycling hosts a drive every third Sat of the month at: our Edwardsville collection center (with drive thru service), 5257 N. State Rt. 157, Edwardsville, IL

