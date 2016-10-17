GLEN CARBON - Set into motion over 12 years ago, Evolution Detail, or EvoD, uses their skills in automotive cleaning and waxing all the while keeping an eye on the environment. The business, located at 20b Kettle River Drive, Unit 3 in Glen Carbon, will go over each nook and cranny in your vehicle to make sure it looks like it's right off the showroom floor.

Started by owner Justin Timberman in 2004, the business started out with a simple goal in mind: to clean one car at a time. Since his business began to grow, the team grew and now consists of three key members. Along with Timberman's continuous hands-on leadership, Sharli Crayne serves as the business's Media & Marketing Manager to keep their company at the forefront while Kristopher Fore maintains the daily activities of the locations and crews as Divisions Manager.

"Our mission was to develop an eco-friendly way to service and support our clients without using caustic chemicals and to minimize the waste of water," Timberman said. "Thus far, we have achieved our goals with outstanding results."

EvoD understands that their clients' lives are full of the unexpected situations that it has its way of throwing their way. Luckily for them, the business keeps that in mind, while making their customer experience as least disruptive as possible.

"To avoid being as disruptive to our client's lives as possible, we offer several different ways to get vehicles detailed," he said. "If time permits, our clients are welcome to relax in our front office while work is performed on their vehicle. Clients can hand off their keys at their scheduled appointment time while they go about their day to return to a finished product, or use our key drop."

For a very reasonable charge, EvoD also offers a pick-up and delivery option in the local area.

Timberman truthfully appreciates all of the work that all of his employees have provided to their clients throughout the years.

"Every one of our family members, from the owner to our newest member, is no more or less important than the person they stand shoulder to shoulder with to make our company great," he said.

Timberman understands that the business world can be a finicky animal that can both offer great rewards and can unfortunately be trying at times.

"For us, the greatest reward is seeing that first time customer turn into a client by returning year after year-- without the thought of taking their business anywhere else," he said. "I wouldn't say success is something simply attained. It happens when treating each customer like they are your only client is a company-wide mindset."

For more information about Evolution Detail or to set up your next detailing, contact the business at 618-670-3277 or visit their website at http://www.evolutiondetail.net.

