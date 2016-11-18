GLEN CARBON - Evolution Detail has recently announced a new partnership with local business Garella Pest Services, taking care of their fleet of trucks. Keeping an eye on their fleet not only assures that they are the best looking pest control company on the road but it also has the built in advantage of a team of professionals whose goal it is to see that Garella be represented in the best possible way.

Traditional car washes can damage the decals on the trucks, making the modern cleaning techniques utilized at Evolution Detail a necessity. Thanks to their meticulousness, the trained experts at EvoD are able to spot potential problem areas so that preventative measures can be taken to avoid costly repairs.

“First impressions are key,” asserts owner/operator Justin Timberman. “When a home owner or business representative looks out the window to see a clean service vehicle, it puts their minds at ease knowing that they chose a professional company to address their needs.”

Garella Pest Services is a third generation, family-owned business which prides itself on its high standards. All of their technicians are local, assuring familiarity and understanding of the pests found in this area. They are constantly adopting more modern techniques to better suit the needs of their customers. Excellent customer service is at the forefront of their business, and with that comes honesty and transparency of their pricing, another point of pride for the company.

“It really excites us to be working with a company that’s not only local,” says Timberman, “but whose values align so closely with ours.”

Evolution Detail is a veteran owned company set into motion twelve years ago and continues to evolve. They are focused on giving back to the community, and make continuous efforts to lessen their impact globally. A quality driven business, their mission is to continue to make the best choices for the company so they are able to provide the best service for their clients.

