EDWARDSVILLE - Extremely talented artists, craftsmen and women, and those who simply love viewing and purchasing unique items should certainly head out to the Second Annual E'ville Indie Maker's Market this Saturday.

Held at The Wildey Theatre , which is located at 252 N. Main Street in Edwarsdville, the market brings together some of the best artisans from the Metro East and beyond all under one roof.

Micah Wall, along with the help of April Riley Tate, Holly Schroeder, and Mary McKenzie-Kelly, organized the event to bring all of his friends in the art community together.

"It's nice to have the crowd," Wall said. "It's fun for the artists to get all together themselves. They are always all so busy that, especially this time of the year, hanging out with each other doesn't exist outside of this type of show since everyone has a show each weekend, minimum. We look forward to this as a social event between ourselves as well as everything else."

Friday night's market opening featured a great turnout from a number of artists along with a great gathering of shoppers. The key to the event, Wall said, that there is something literally for everyone to enjoy at the E'Vile Indie.

"Come on out, everybody is friendly and it's pretty much a laid-back atmosphere. There's so much for everyone and something to fit every price point," he said. "We have things in here starting at $1 and going up to hundreds of dollars and everywhere in between.

"It's not like the stigmata where you have to worry about finding something you can afford or something you like -- it's all here."

Not only does the market have a plethora of handcrafted items for sale, vendors and the customers are encouraged to get into the Halloween spirit and attend the Indie in costume.

E'ville Indie continues at 9 a.m. on Saturday and will close its doors at 6 p.m. For more information, check out E'ville Indie's Facebook page.

