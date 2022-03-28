Listen to the story

Lewis and Clark Events Calendar

March 26-April 2, 2021

Alton Area Tax Project: 5-7 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays; 10 a.m.-noon, Saturdays, Templin Nursing Building, NU201, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Appointments are required. Visit https://AltonAreaTaxProject.com/appointment or call (314) 292-9597.

3/26 – NGRREC & Sierra Club Seed Swap: 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Field Station back parking lot, One Confluence Way, East Alton. christine.favilla@sierraclub.org.

3/27 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Spoon River: 1 p.m., Godfrey Ball Park, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

3/27 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Danville: 1 p.m., Godfrey Ball Park, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6270.

3/28 – Black Art Show: noon-2 p.m., The Commons, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

3/30 – Brown Bag Event, L&C Concert Choir: 12:30 p.m., Ringhausen Music Building, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4731.

3/30 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. East Central: 1 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

3/30 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Illinois Central: 3 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6270.

3/30 – You Have A Voice! Humanities Speech Competition: 3 p.m., Ann Whitney Olin Theatre, Hatheway Cultural Center, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-4725.

3/31 – Trailblazers Men’s and Women’s Tennis vs. Illinois College: 3 p.m., Andy Simpson Tennis Complex, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. (618) 468-6250.

4/1 – Early Bird Registration/Tour, Gillespie and Carlinville: 8:30 a.m., Trimpe 141, Lewis and Clark Community College, 5800 Godfrey Rd., Godfrey. Sign-up at www.lc.edu/earlybird.

4/1 – Trailblazers Softball vs. Mineral Area: 2 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-6370.

4/2 – Trailblazers Baseball vs. Lincoln Land: 1 p.m., Godfrey Ballpark, 1401B Stamper Ln., Godfrey. (618) 468-5253.

