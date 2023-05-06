More Pics at: https://www.randymanning.com/Macs-Kentucky-Derby-Party

ALTON - Each Kentucky Derby Day at Mac’s in Downtown Alton puts the city on the map and draws hundreds in for race day from throughout the area and much beyond.

Many mark their calendars for Derby Day to visit Mac’s. One of those is Robin Nasello of Alton.

“I was there Saturday for the Kentucky Derby Party,” she said. “Also, Channel 3 is one of my favorites. They have been playing for quite a while and have a good sound and music. Mac and Rob Lenhardt are both great guys and they run a great event every year.”

Mac and Rob Lenhardt of Mac’s were both pleased with the two days of activities at the establishment - first the Cinco De Mayo Celebration on Friday, then Kentucky Derby Day on Saturday.

Mac’s reserved the Michelob Ultra Build A Bar for Friday. Glendale Riders were a hit on Friday evening. On Saturday, Channel 3 and the Silver Bullet Bob Sugar Tribute Band were both very popular.

“We had several distributors come out and also give away some goods and tastings,” Rob said. “The Derby Day is one of our biggest days of the year. On Saturday there was a sea of the Derby hats in the audience.”

Denise Sparks of Sparks Junk Removal and Hauling was present and she kicked off the celebration of their 30th year in business, which is May 13.

“I love the community,” she said. “This is just awesome every year. We come every year. It is the greatest place and party for the Kentucky Derby.”

Dennis Hoeling has been attending the Derby Party for the past 12 years. He said the beer and the horse races keep him coming year in, year out.

“There are always a lot of good, friendly people here,” he said.

Randy Manning also contributed to this story.

