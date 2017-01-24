GODFREY – Kindermusik “ABC Music & Me” evening classes are now enrolling children ages 2-5 for three spring sessions beginning Feb. 1.

Kindermusik is an award-winning, research-based language and early literacy program built around music. As part of the class, students and parents receive state-of-the-art digital at-home materials.

Classes are held in four-week sessions from 6-6:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

The first session begins Wednesday, Feb. 1 and continues through Feb. 22. Session two will be held March 1- 29, and a third session runs April -26.

Ellen Singh, a licensed Kindermusik educator since 2004, teaches the classes in the Ringhausen Music Building at Lewis and Clark Community College’s Godfrey campus.

Singh earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and interpersonal communications from the University of Evansville and a master’s degree in social work from the University of Illinois.

She said the Kindermusik curriculum supports early childhood standards and requirements for “high quality programs,” as defined by the National Institute for Early Education, and the classes align with Pre-K national and state standards.

“Children have fun in the classes while learning self-control, improving their coordination, and enhancing creativity,” Singh said.

For more information or to enroll, contact the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

