CARLINVILLE - At 3:47 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2023, Shawn M. Evans, 36, was taken into custody by the Carlinville Police Department.

Evans was captured with the joint efforts of the Macoupin and Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Illinois State Police, Illinois Secretary of State Police, U.S. Marshals Service and the Macoupin County State's Attorney's Office.

Evans is facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Dana Morgan, Jr., 37, who died of gunshot wounds in a shooting in Carlinville on Wednesday night.

A $2,000,000 warrant was issued by the Honorable Joshua A. Meyer in the case.

Members of the public are reminded that the allegations are not proof of the defendant's guilty. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government's burden to prove his or her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

