Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GODFREY - Evangelical School's Benjamin Hejna had trendous support as he competed in the IESA Cross Country State Finals Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, at Maxwell Park in Normal.

Benjamin Hejna finished the race with a personal record time of 13:19.79.

Article continues after sponsor message

Benjamin shared his feelings about representing Evangelical School at the state competition. “I am so happy and proud to represent Evangelical School on Saturday at State,” he said.

His mother, Emily Hejna, expressed pride in his accomplishments beyond athletics.

“I love watching the boys excel in sports, but I appreciate that they are becoming good humans more,” she said. “Benjamin is an athlete, a musician, a volunteer and a scholar. He is active in youth group and he is in student council.”

Before his depature on Friday, the entire Evangelical School turned out to cheer him on for his state cross country quest.

More like this:

Adam Hejna Has Outstanding Meet For Summers-Port In SWISA Relays
Jul 3, 2025
Heiderscheid Celebrated for 400 Career High School Boys Soccer Wins
Oct 13, 2025
James Family Shares Lifelong Golf Bond And Dedication
Aug 22, 2025
Midwest Members Credit Union Male Athlete Of Month: East Alton-Wood River Senior Excels in Cross Country and Academics
Sep 24, 2025
Lebanon's Cotts Played Key Role In White Sox' 2005 Baseball Championship Run
Oct 7, 2025

 