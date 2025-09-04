BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – SIUE senior forward Evan Howard has been named the Ohio Valley Conference men's soccer Player of the Week after scoring his first two goals as a Cougar this past weekend.

Evan scored in each of SIUE's two weekend games, a 2-1 win at Air Force and a 2-1 loss at No. 21 Denver.

He scored the first goal of the game at Air Force, before the Cougars took a 2-0 lead in the eventual victory. On Sunday, he converted on a penalty kick which tied the game at 1-1 at No. 21 Denver.

Howard's two goals, four points and eight total shots lead the team.

The Cougars (1-2-0) will play for the Bronze Boot trophy Sunday night at Saint Louis.