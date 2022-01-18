



EDWARDSVILLE - Evan Grinter was the only multiple winner for Edwardsville High's boys swimming team, while Cohen Osborn and Logan Oertle also won events and the relay teams won two events as the Tigers won the fourth annual Swim For Hope meet Monday afternoon at the Chuck Fruit Aquatic Center.

Edwardsville won the four team meet with 316 points, with Chatham Glenwood coming in second with 276 points, O'Fallon was third with 233 and Springfield came in fourth with 201 points.

The one-meter springboard diving competition was held first, with the Titans' Charlie Batton winning with a score of 343.25 points, with Hunter Schlueter coming in third with 289.15 points. The team of Oertle, Osborn, Grinter and Eddie Myers won the 100-yard medley relay with a time of 47.84 seconds, while Glenwood's Will Turk took the 50-yard freestyle at 22.46 seconds, while the Tigers' Austin Norcio came in fourth at 24.38 seconds and Alex Ge placed 10th at 26.15 seconds. The Titans' Andrew Sanner won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:00.76, with Edwardsville's Luke DeConcini placing third at 1:04.57 and Dane Falls finishing fourth at 1:07.04. Lleyton Turk of Glenwood won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 28.82 seconds, with Daniel Sanchez of the Tigers coming in third at 31.59 seconds and Lucas Schardt came in fourth at 33.39 seconds.

Grinter won his first event of the day in the 100-yard butterfly, coming in at 1:01.27, with Danford Mason second at 1:12.44. Osborn then won the 50-yard backstroke at 24.65 seconds, with Myers second at 26.42 seconds. Will Hovey of Springfield took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:14.91, with Gabe Csaszar coming in second at 1:15.49 and Bobby Grilli finished eighth at 1:27.36. The Glenwood team of Lucas Sullens, Sanner, Lleyton Turk and Will Turk won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 1:33.48, with the Tigers' team of DeConcini, Oertle, Javier DeLaCruz and Sanchez placing third at 1:41.33. Oertle went on to win the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 54.45 seconds, with Mason coming in sixth at 58.22 seconds.

Grinter won his second event of the day in the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 25.52 seconds, while DeConcini came in fourth at 26.61 seconds. Will Turk won the 100-yard individual medley at 54.58 seconds, with Osborn second at 55.61 seconds and Myers coming in fifth at 59.58 seconds. In the meet's final event, the Tigers' team of Osborn, Norcio, Myers and DeConcini won the 100-yard freestyle relay with a time of 42.74 seconds.

