EDWARDSVILLE – For Montclaire Swim Club Marlins swimmer Evan Grinter, he’s hoping to parlay a successful winter season for Edwardsville High into a successful Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association summer season.

“I feel like I’m more experienced that the other swimmers, looking at their times,” Grinter said in an interview during the Marlins’ season-opening meet at home against Summers Port of Godfrey. “So I think my season’s going to well, like last year’s.”

Grinter has set some ambitious goals for the 2019 summer season, including quite a bit of pool and club records.

“Oh, I’ve set myself to beat most of the records on the board,” Grinter said, “in 50 (freestyle), and 100 (freestyle), and 100 (backstroke). And I want to get the high point as SWISA again.

Swimming for Edwardsville High, as Grinter did this past winter, can only help him In the long run.

“The experience has helped my form get a lot better,” Grinter said. “Our coach helped us, and I feel like I’m probably going to do better than the other swimmers because they don’t seem as ready as I am.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Montclaire has a new coach this year in Edwardsville swimming standout Porter LeVasseur, and Grinter knows that having LeVasseur as head coach will be a tremendous boost to him.

“It really does,” Grinter said. “He seems to know what he’s doing, and seems really excited for the season.”

Grinter also has his sights set on a prestigious meet in Florida later this summer and is trying to cut his time to qualify.



“There’s this meet in Florida that I really want to make,” Grinter said. “I’m like point five away from that, and I really want to make that one, so that’s probably it.”

And no matter what, Grinter is prepared for the 2019 summer season and has very ambitious goals he wants to achieve.

“Yeah, I’m really ready,” Grinter said.

More like this: