KANSAS CITY, Mo. (January 11, 2021) - Two Edwardsville and two Granite City students are on the Rockhurst University dean's list for the fall 2020 semester. This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

The Edwardsville students are Ethan Kleinheider, Josh Kleinheider and Granite City students are Analiese Wilmsmeyer and Olivia Wilmsmeyer.

Rockhurst University is one of 27 Catholic, Jesuit universities in the United States. It challenges students to become leaders while providing a supportive environment for intellectual and personal growth. "U.S. News & World Report" consistently names Rockhurst among the top Midwest Regional Universities. It has held the community engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching since 2010. Learn more at www.rockhurst.edu

