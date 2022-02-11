EDWARDSVILLE - The estate of a former patient at St. Anthony’s Health Center has filed suit against the hospital and an emergency room doctor, claiming the doctor failed to diagnose a rupture in the man’s aorta.

Patricia Jones, the administrator of the estate of Jeremy Jones, claims that Jeremy Jones was taken to the emergency room on June 11, 2020, with chest pain and vomiting.

The suit claims that Dr. Rodger Hanko diagnosed pleurodynia, a viral infection of the respiratory system, and sent the patient home the same day he arrived.

Article continues after sponsor message

Jeremy Jones died July 6, 2020, of a rupture to his aorta, the artery that carries blood away from the heart.

The suit claims the defendants are guilty of failure to diagnose and treat the problem and failed to admit him to the hospital.

The suit states Jones’ heirs, son, Michael Jones Jr., and daughter Jamiyah Monae Jones, have suffered financial damages as a result of their father’s death. The hospital administration had no immediate comment.

The estate is represented by Michael F. Sullivan of Chicago.

More like this: